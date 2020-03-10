Pune Coronavirus case: Kin of couple who tested positive, cab driver in isolation

Pune

10 March 2020 17:13 IST

District administration tracking down 40 others who travelled with the couple in Dubai

Three family members of the Pune couple and the Ola cab driver who ferried them from the Mumbai airport to Pune on their return from Dubai on March 1 have been placed in isolation in the Naidu Hospital here due to suspected exposure to COVID-19, said authorities on Tuesday.

The samples of all the four are with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Announcing that the couple who tested positive for COVID-19 were stable, he said the district administration was tracking the tour group of 40 persons who were with the couple on their trip to Dubai.

At present, six persons including the couple who tested positive, three of their kin and the Ola driver are in isolation at the hospital.

“The Pune couple had travelled to Dubai in the last week of February and were part of a 40-member tour group. They returned to India on March 1. One of the two started showing symptoms of infection and were referred to Naidu hospital for a check-up on March 8. Their samples were sent to the NIV and both tested positive. As Dubai was not in the list of virus-affected places given out by the Centre, the passengers could not be checked and separated at the airport itself,” Dr. Mhaisekar said. The other individuals of the tour group hailed from different districts in Maharashtra.

To track down the persons with whom the couple had travelled to Dubai and with those who came in contact with them in the past week, five teams comprising officials from the police, health and revenue departments, as well as authorities from both the Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies had been formed, he said.

“The administration is also listing down people who came in contact with the couple at their workplace or the areas where they visited following their return to Pune to keep a check on them too. The immediate family of the couple, their relatives and co-workers at their office would also be checked for any signs of infection in the coming days,” he said, while appealing to people to keep calm and not panic.

Dr. Mhaisekar also said both the Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic administrations had increased their isolation bed capacity to 207 across 21 hospitals.

He also advised private doctors to take note of their patients’ travel history.