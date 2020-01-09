Pune cop accused of molestation suspended

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Nishikant More, who was booked for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl last year.
Mr. More, who was posted as DIG (Motor Transport) with the Pune police, was booked on December 27 last year by the Taloja police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly molesting his family friend's daughter. The alleged incident occured on June 5, and the victim went missing on January 8 after leaving behind a note declaring her intention to commit suicide.
Mr. More's suspension was announced by State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday.
“The disciplinary action was taken against Mr. More based on a report about the matter submitted by the office of the Director General of Police (Maharashtra),” Mr. Deshmukh said.
