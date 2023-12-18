ADVERTISEMENT

Pune candle unit fire | Toll reaches 14, owner arrested after discharge from hospital

December 18, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Pune

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the ill-fated unit, after he was discharged from hospital. He too had sustained injuries in the blaze

PTI

The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad reached 14 after two women succumbed to their injuries, a civic official said on Sunday.

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the ill-fated unit, after he was discharged from hospital. He too had sustained injuries in the blaze.

"Kamal Choure (35) died on Saturday. Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire took place in the afternoon on December 8 in a unit that specialised in making sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

While six persons had died on the same day, 10 others were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Pune

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US