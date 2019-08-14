Pune builder’s brother detained at Mumbai airport

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune Police on Tuesday took into custody Makarand Kulkarni, the brother of fraud accused Pune developer D. S Kulkarni (DSK), after the latter was detained at Mumbai airport.

Mr. Kulkarni and DSK, along with other relatives, are named in the charge sheet filed by the police in the alleged ₹2,043 crore scam by the DSK Group.

While DSK, his wife, son and other relatives are in jail, the Pune Police had issued a lookout circular against Mr. Kulkarni, a partner and promoter in a number of DSK Group companies.

He was finally detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by the Mumbai Police, who alerted their Pune counterparts on Tuesday morning.

“Accordingly, a Pune Police team left for Mumbai to bring Mr. Kulkarni back and initiate the process for his formal arrest. He will be produced before a local court after completion of medical formalities,” a senior official said.

The fraud

DSK and his wife, Hemanti, are in judicial custody at the Yerwada Central Jail since March last year and are accused of defrauding thousands of investors across Pune, Mumbai, and Kolhapur. At least five FIRs have been lodged against the developer and his family in the three cities since October 2017.

Since then, EOW officers have been probing two schemes floated by the group: a fixed deposit (FD) scheme promising lucrative gains; and the Aadhi Ghar, Nantar Paise (first get the house, then pay the money) scheme in which deposits were taken from customers and the group promised to pay EMIs on bank loans till the possession was granted.

More than 8,000 people, most of them senior citizens, are said to have invested in the FD scheme.

After local courts and the Bombay High Court repeatedly turned down their bail pleas, the EOW had finally arrested DSK and his wife from a New Delhi hotel in February last year.

In the months that followed, the EOW arrested the builder’s sister-in-law Anuradha Purandare, his son Shirish, and his brother’s daughter Sai Vanjape and her husband Kedar. Company officials Dhananjay Pachpor and Vinaykumar Badgandi were also arrested. All are at present lodged under judicial custody in Yerawada Jail.