Pune BJP MP faces cheating case

Pune: The Pune police have lodged a case of cheating against prominent real estate developer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Kakade in a matter pertaining to rehabilitation of villagers in Maval taluk.

An FIR under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against Mr. Kakade, his brother Suryakant Kakade and others at the Warje-Malwadi police station Saturday night. Last week, Judicial Magistrate First Class P.T. Gotey had directed that a case be lodged against the Rajya Sabha MP.

The Maharashtra government, in the 1960s, had acquired land from villagers of New Kopre for construction of the National Defence Academy. Families displaced by the project were promised rehabilitation on a 14-acre plot in Warje-Malwadi through a building project led by the Kakade Group.

However, villagers have accused Mr. Kakade of grabbing the plots, forging 7/12 extracts, and using the land for commercial purposes.

‘A conspiracy’

Mr. Kakade said the allegations were “a conspiracy” against him, denying any wrongdoing in the New Kopre rehabilitation works.

Kakade Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd is also one of the accused in alleged irregularities in the tender for Sion-Panvel highway. In June, officials from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Thane, carried out searches at Mr. Kakade’s office in Pune.

He is also an accused in the Maharashtra Sadan scam involving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Mr. Kakade is accused of abetting Mr. Bhujbal to launder money.

Vital role in polls

The MP was earlier in the NCP, before being elected as an independent candidate to the Upper House and later joining the BJP. He is believed to have played a vital role in ensuring the BJP’s victory in the Pune civic polls.

However, he has alienated himself from BJP loyalists like Girish Bapat and Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak.