Other StatesNew Delhi 13 February 2021 04:46 IST
Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar appointed chief justice of Manipur High Court
Updated: 13 February 2021 04:05 IST
Present Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, retires
Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.
Present Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, retires on Saturday.
The Law Ministry on Friday issued a notification announcing Justice Kumar's elevation.
