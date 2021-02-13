Other States

Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar appointed chief justice of Manipur High Court

Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

Present Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, retires on Saturday.

The Law Ministry on Friday issued a notification announcing Justice Kumar's elevation.

