Frame rules under Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan at the earliest, say activists

April 09, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - JAIPUR

With the deadlock over the Right to Health Bill having ended, public health experts and activists have sought an early implementation of the Act with the framing of the rules. The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA)-Rajasthan has urged Governor Kalraj Mishra to give his assent to the Bill at the earliest. The Bill was passed in the State Assembly on March 21.

Private doctors protesting against the Bill had called off their two-week-long agitation on April 4 after an agreement with the State government on the applicability of the legislation. Private hospitals that have not availed of concessions or taken land and building at subsidised rates from the government will be kept out of the purview of the Act.

The JSA-Rajasthan’s representatives said the State government should make an adequate budgetary allocation for implementing the law and outline each clause of the Bill in detail both numerically and quantitatively, aligning with the basic spirit of the legislation, to facilitate their quick and hassle-free application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Gupta, senior consultant of Chittorgarh-based voluntary group Prayas, said that despite some private hospitals going out of the ambit of the RTH law, there was “no compromise” with the core commitment of the Bill, which was to strengthen the public healthcare system. He said civil society groups should also be involved in the process of implementation.

A people’s convention was organised on Friday in support of the Bill and for making the demand for its early implementation. Over 400 persons, including civil society representatives, community members, lawyers and public health experts from all over the State attended the convention.

The JSA-Rajasthan said the State government should make the basic primary health services available within half an hour’s walking distance for everyone, full comprehensive primary health services that do not require hospitalisation of more than 24 hours within 12 km and all emergency medical care at a distance that can be covered with a vehicle in an hour.

JSA-Rajasthan coordinator Chhaya Pachauli said a grievance officer should be appointed in every health institution and the patients must also be provided with the option to file complaints against a health facility through a web portal or helpline. Besides, the participation of public health experts and paramedical staff must be ensured in the district and State health authorities to be established under the RTH Act.

ADVERTISEMENT