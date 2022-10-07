Public drinking case: YouTuber Bobby Kataria surrenders in Uttarakhand court, gets bail

YouTuber Bobby Kataria was on Friday granted bail after he surrendered in a local court here in a public drinking case, having been on the run for nearly two months.
ADVERTISEMENT
A video of Kataria consuming liquor in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand had gone viral on social media.
The court of ACJM II Sanjay Kumar granted bail to Kataria after he furnished a personal bond of ₹25,000. Kataria, who lives in Gurugram, came to court with a battery of lawyers from Delhi.
A video of Kataria in which he was seen sitting in a small chair in the middle of a road and drinking liquor in full public view while a song played in the background had gone viral in August.
-
Other States
Vande Bharat train damaged after hitting buffaloes
-
-
ADVERTISEMENT
He was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 336 (act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 290 (public nuisance) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act after the video evoked strong reactions on social media.