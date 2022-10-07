Public drinking case: YouTuber Bobby Kataria surrenders in Uttarakhand court, gets bail

He was booked after the video evoked strong reactions on social media.

PTI Dehradun
October 07, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File illustration | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTuber Bobby Kataria was on Friday granted bail after he surrendered in a local court here in a public drinking case, having been on the run for nearly two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Kataria consuming liquor in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand had gone viral on social media.

The court of ACJM II Sanjay Kumar granted bail to Kataria after he furnished a personal bond of ₹25,000. Kataria, who lives in Gurugram, came to court with a battery of lawyers from Delhi.

A video of Kataria in which he was seen sitting in a small chair in the middle of a road and drinking liquor in full public view while a song played in the background had gone viral in August.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 336 (act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 290 (public nuisance) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act after the video evoked strong reactions on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttarakhand
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app