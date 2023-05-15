ADVERTISEMENT

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

May 15, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Ajmer: Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Kishangarh tehsil in Ajmer district, Friday, May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the public has accepted the issues on which he started his "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" -- corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

The yatra, on its fourth day on Sunday, covered a distance of around 25 km from Mehla town in Jaipur district to Mahapura, where the dissident Congress leader is scheduled to stay the night.

Addressing his supporters from the top of a bus in Mahapura on the Ajmer highway, Pilot said the yatra will reach its destination in Jaipur Monday.

"The public has accepted the issues on which the yatra was started -- paper leaks and corruption -- for the future of the youth and clean politics," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not about a person...the public is standing by the issues with which we started," he said.

Pilot also saluted the enthusiasm of his supporters and invited people to his public rally to be organised on the fifth and last day of his yatra near Kamla Nehru Nagar on Ajmer highway in Jaipur.

Pilot started his yatra from Ajmer on the issues of corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

"The yatra is getting overwhelming response from people. Be it the youth or the elderly, all are attending the padayatra," an aide of Pilot said.

Pilot began the foot march from Ajmer on Thursday, challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year. 

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy Chief Minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of Chief Minister ever since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US