PU withdraws circular on Kashmiri students

The Panjab University on Tuesday withdrew a circular — which sought self-attested affidavits from Kashmiri students with ‘short attendance’ following the clampdown in the Valley — to testify that they were not involved in any unlawful activity.

“Keeping in view the welfare of Kashmiri students, Panjab University has withdrawn the circular regarding their attendance, thereby allowing them to be able to appear in exams,” said an official statement.

The university authorities withdrew the circular after facing flak over it.

The circular issued on December 6 by the university to its department heads directed that “a self-attested affidavit may be sought from the Kashmiri students that they have not been involved in any unlawful activity during their absence from the university and their stay in Kashmir during clampdown in the Valley”.

CM tweets

Amid the controversy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder tweeted, “Kashmir and Kashmiris are an integral part of India.@OfficialPU shouldn’t seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students & the affidavit request is completely unjustified. Have taken up this issue with the V-C to withdraw it.”

The circular also said that in view of clampdown in the Valley, all chairpersons/directors/coordinators are advised to allow Kashmiri students to appear in the examination and also allow them to deposit fee without late fees, so that they should not lose an academic year.