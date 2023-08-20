ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions in Centre’s relief manual inadequate for State’s losses: Himachal Pradesh CM

August 20, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the hill State interim relief had been delayed, needs a customised relief package following devastating floods 

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks with people of the disaster-affected areas of Paonta, Shillai and Nahan in Shimla on August 18. | Photo Credit: ANI

A statement by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the current relief manual on financial provisions from the Union government is inadequate for compensating the losses estimated by the flood-ravaged hill State.

Mr. Sukhu pointed out that despite assessment teams being sent by the Central government, interim relief to the State is still pending, and the State government had been utilising its limited resources to support the affected population. Mr. Sukhu demanded a specially tailored relief package considering Himachal Pradesh’s geographical conditions and the severity of the natural disaster that has hit the State in the ongoing monsoon season amid rain fury.

ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh government declares incessant rain as State calamity

He raised these points during a meeting between Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda, in which a detailed discussion was held to address the extensive damage suffered by the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided an overview of the destruction wreaked upon Himachal Pradesh by the calamity. He appealed for financial aid akin to that provided during the “Kedarnath and Bhuj” tragedies to aid the State’s recovery efforts. The Chief Minister underscored the severity of the situation and said that substantial landslides, widespread destruction of homes, and extensive damage to public and private property had been caused.

ALSO READ
Houses in Shimla at risk of sinking due to incessant rain

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of the delayed release of the first instalment of interim relief from the Union government. He appealed to Mr. Nadda and Mr. Thakur to expedite the process of providing financial assistance, saying that the disaster had resulted in losses surpassing ₹10,000 crore due to heavy rains and landslides.

The statement said that Mr. Nadda had expressed the Union government’s commitment to offering substantial assistance to Himachal Pradesh in view of the unprecedented losses. The BJP president had assured that efforts would be directed towards securing the earliest release of the first instalment of interim relief. Mr. Nadda also emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of unwavering support to the State during these challenging times. He added that it was the resolve of the Union government to mitigate the losses incurred, and ensure adequate funds for recovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US