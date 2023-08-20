Provisions in Centre’s relief manual inadequate for State’s losses: Himachal Pradesh CM

August 20, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A statement by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the current relief manual on financial provisions from the Union government is inadequate for compensating the losses estimated by the flood-ravaged hill State.

Mr. Sukhu pointed out that despite assessment teams being sent by the Central government, interim relief to the State is still pending, and the State government had been utilising its limited resources to support the affected population. Mr. Sukhu demanded a specially tailored relief package considering Himachal Pradesh’s geographical conditions and the severity of the natural disaster that has hit the State in the ongoing monsoon season amid rain fury.

He raised these points during a meeting between Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda, in which a detailed discussion was held to address the extensive damage suffered by the State.

An official statement said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided an overview of the destruction wreaked upon Himachal Pradesh by the calamity. He appealed for financial aid akin to that provided during the “Kedarnath and Bhuj” tragedies to aid the State’s recovery efforts. The Chief Minister underscored the severity of the situation and said that substantial landslides, widespread destruction of homes, and extensive damage to public and private property had been caused.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of the delayed release of the first instalment of interim relief from the Union government. He appealed to Mr. Nadda and Mr. Thakur to expedite the process of providing financial assistance, saying that the disaster had resulted in losses surpassing ₹10,000 crore due to heavy rains and landslides.

The statement said that Mr. Nadda had expressed the Union government’s commitment to offering substantial assistance to Himachal Pradesh in view of the unprecedented losses. The BJP president had assured that efforts would be directed towards securing the earliest release of the first instalment of interim relief. Mr. Nadda also emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of unwavering support to the State during these challenging times. He added that it was the resolve of the Union government to mitigate the losses incurred, and ensure adequate funds for recovery.