Provide oxygen tankers in my constituency, Maneka urges CM

LUCKNOW

02 May 2021 03:29 IST

Scarcity is leading to a rise in death rate, says Sultanpur MP

BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to urgently provide two tankers medical oxygen to her constituency.

Ms. Gandhi also asked for the restoration of the ventilator at the district hospital in Sultanpur and ensure the availability of experts to make it functional.

In her Friday letter, widely shared on social media, Ms. Gandhi says people in her constituency are facing scarcity of oxygen leading to a rise in the death rate.

She becomes the latest BJP lawmaker in U.P. to flag the issue of oxygen supply.