Other States

Provide oxygen tankers in my constituency, Maneka urges CM

BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to urgently provide two tankers medical oxygen to her constituency.

Ms. Gandhi also asked for the restoration of the ventilator at the district hospital in Sultanpur and ensure the availability of experts to make it functional.

In her Friday letter, widely shared on social media, Ms. Gandhi says people in her constituency are facing scarcity of oxygen leading to a rise in the death rate.

She becomes the latest BJP lawmaker in U.P. to flag the issue of oxygen supply.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 3:29:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/provide-oxygen-tankers-in-my-constituency-maneka-urges-cm/article34460629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY