Provide justice to daughters who brought laurels to nation, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on May 29 said the Union government must come forward to provide justice to “daughters who brought laurels to India in wrestling”, but were now forced to hold protests.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. They were forcibly removed from the protest site on Sunday when they tried to march to the new Parliament building.

“Daughters, who have brought laurels for India in wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India for serious allegations of exploitation. The Central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters,” Ms. Mayawati wrote on Twitter. Mr. Singh represents Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

It is the first public statement by the former U.P. Chief Minister over the controversy surrounding Mr. Singh, a six-term MP, who wields influence across the Devipatan division that comprises the districts of Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur.

Accused MP to hold rally

Mr. Singh faces two FIRs, including one under the POSCO Act. Amid the clamour for action against him, Mr. Singh is organising a ‘Jan Chetna Maha Rally’ in Ayodhya’s Ramkatha park on June 5. The rally is seen as an attempt to showcase his strength. Mr. Singh has invited supporters and well-wishers from all over the country to attend the rally, which he claims is being organised on the appeal of seers.

