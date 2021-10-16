Other States

Provide compensation to kin of Singhu border victim: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to provide a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the Dalit labourer who was found brutally murdered at Singhu border.

Ms. Mayawati also demanded that the family of the Dalit labourer, whose body was found at the site of the farmers protest on Friday, be provided a job.

The former U.P. Chief Minister referred to the Dalit background of the Punjab CM and asked him to provide monetary compensation to the kin of the victim from Punjab just like he had announced compensation for the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri, where three cars from the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra mowed down protesting farmers on October 3.

Also Read
The spot at Singhu border where a mutilated body of a man was found.

Victim's family demands high-level probe in the Singhu border lynching

 

Ms. Mayawati, in a tweet, described the murder of the Dalit youth as “extremely sad and disgraceful”.

She demanded that the police take strict action against the culprits.

Along with a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Channi had travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri district to meet the families of the victims in the Tikonia incident and announced monetary support for them.

Four farmers, one journalist and three BJP workers including a driver of the car owned by Minister Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra were killed in the incident.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 9:45:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/provide-compensation-to-kin-of-singhu-border-victim-mayawati/article37029200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY