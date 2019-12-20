Protests spread to rural areas of Maharashtra

Protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) took a violent turn in parts of rural Maharashtra on Friday with reports of stray incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting.

There were reports of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses were damaged in Kalamnuri in Hingoli and Ambejogai tehsil in Beed, and a Fire Department vehicle being damaged in stone-pelting in Parbhani district.

All three districts witnessed massive demonstrations against the CAA and NRC.

According to the demonstrators in Beed, the stone-pelting was carried out by “anti-social elements” bent upon stirring trouble.

While the local police managed to keep the situation under control, an uneasy calm prevailed in these districts. Several shops and establishments downed shutters in Parbhani.

In the communally sensitive Aurangabad, a protest rally was called by All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel, which saw the participation of several members of various Ambedkarite groups too.