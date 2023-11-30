HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests over social media post: Academic activities suspended at two institutes in Srinagar

While officials of NIT-Srinagar declared a holiday for November 30, Islamia College of Science and Commerce suspended all classwork and internal examinations scheduled for the day

November 30, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Academic activities were suspended at two colleges, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT), in Srinagar on November 30 as a precautionary measure, a day after protests against a student's social media post spread to other institutes, officials said.

While officials of NIT-Srinagar declared a holiday for November 30, Islamia College of Science and Commerce suspended all classwork and internal examinations scheduled for the day.

Protests were held at the NIT-Srinagar on November 28 over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave.

The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus.

After the protests, police registered a case and started an investigation. Police filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

Protests were also held at Amar Singh College and Islamia College in Srinagar on November 29 against the post, videos of which were shared by many social media users.

"The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V. K. Birdi said on November 28.

Mr. Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people. 

"The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on," the IGP had said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.