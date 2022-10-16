Protests over Pandit’s killing in J&K, as L-G govt. faces criticism

Pandit community condemns J&K administration for failure to provide them security

Policemen guard as Kashmiri Hindus walk during a candlelight protest against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

The latest killing of a Kashmiri Pandit orchardist by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian has sparked a fresh wave of protests in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, as the Pandit community accused the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration of failure to provide them security.

Meanwhile, the victim, Puran Krishan Bhat from Shopian’s Chowdhary Gund area, was cremated in Jammu’s Ban Talab crematory. Relatives of the victim, who is survived by two school-going children, demanded ex-gratia relief and a government job for the victim’s family. Bhat had come from Jammu to Kashmir to tend his orchards, as harvest season is at its peak.

Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday pay tribute to Puran Krishan Bhat, who was shot dead by militants in Shopian district south Kashmir in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Scores of migrant Pandits, who left the Valley in the 1990s, held protests in parts of Jammu over the killing.

There is growing anger among Pandits living in Kashmir against the L-G administration. “One of the most incompetent persons from the cadres of BJP is currently heading J&K, resulting in worst law and order situation in Kashmir. The price of L-G Manoj Sinha’s incompetency is paid for by Kashmiri Pandits,” Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo said. The KPSS is a body comprising over 800 Kashmiri Pandit families which did not migrate from the Valley in the wake of growing militancy in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, a group of migrant Pandits posted in the Kashmir valley also met Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, in Srinagar.

“We no longer feel secure in Kashmir. We fear if we leave our homes we may not return. All we demand is that all Pandit employees working in Kashmir be temporarily transferred to Jammu,” a protesting Pandit who met Mr. Pole, said.

The Divisional Commissioner assured the Pandits that security forces were taking all measures to take on these militants. “All district headquarters have seen civil society bodies, traders and shopkeepers’ associations condemning these innocent killings in Kashmir,” Mr. Pole said.

Several civil society groups held street protests in Anantnag and Kupwara against the killing, which is the sixth such targeted killing this year.

Kashmir’s grand mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, while condemning the killing, said, “Islam doesn’t allow killing of any innocent. The killing should be thoroughly investigated. Those guilty should be punished.”

Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Hami termed the killing as an “inhuman act”. “Islam doesn’t support such killings. Kashmir is a land of Sufis and Reshis. They never supported or justified innocent killings. We as a collective and responsible society strongly condemn the incident,” well-known cleric Hami said.