Protests lined up against Citizenship Bill in Assam

More than 100 civil society and students’ organisations and political parties have lined up protests against the BJP’s move to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the winter session of Parliament.

The Bill seeks to fast-track the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslims who have allegedly fled religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan till December 31, 2014.

The Left Democratic Front, Assam, a coalition of nine political parties including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janata Dal (Secular) and Nationalist Congress Party, has called for a State-wide protest on Monday.

‘Anti-Assam’

“The Bill is communal and anti-Assam, as it would render the expensive exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens meaningless,” a spokesperson of the Front said on Sunday.

About 30 organisations aligned with the All Assam Students’ Union have chalked out a series of programmes for drumming up support against the push for the “jatidhwangshi” (race-destroying) Bill.

According to the Union, the six-year Assam Agitation for ejecting illegal migrants would go waste if the Bill is passed by Parliament.

The Assam Accord of August 1985 that put an end to the agitation had prescribed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for detecting and deporting illegal migrants from the State.

1966 base year

The NRC is being updated on the basis of this cut-off date, although officials have allegedly considered 1966 as the base year for ascertaining the citizenship of people belonging to the non-indigenous communities.

Another 70 organisations, led by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, have also announced a “door-to-door” campaign against the Bill from Monday.

A Samiti spokesperson criticised Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for insisting that the Bill would be in the State’s interest.