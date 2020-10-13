Protests in Howrah for resumption of suburban train services

Kolkata

13 October 2020 00:08 IST

Protests over the resumption of local train services have been reported from the suburbs of Kolkata over the past few days.

On Monday morning, residents blocked the tracks in Chinsurah in Hooghly district resulting in some violence at Liluah station. Railway Protection Force personnel tried to detain some passengers who had boarded a special train meant for those on emergency duty services.

Since there is increased surveillance at Howrah, passengers travelling from suburbs in these special trains often get down at Liluah, one station before the terminal to dodge the security personnel. On Monday, the passengers were confronted by security personnel resulting in a scuffle.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging resumption of local and suburban trains in West Bengal.

“I have today sent a letter to @PiyushGoyalOff requesting him to restore local & suburban train services in WBengal. This is urgently needed so that people can go about their livelihood without the difficulties they are at present encountering. I am hopeful he will oblige,” Mr. Dasgupta said. The MP said the prolonged suspension has caused enormous hardship to the people who need to commute daily to earn their livelihood.

While the services of Kolkata Metro were resumed last month, there has been no decision on resumption of suburban train services which was suspended in March. Kolkata Metro is ferrying more than 50,000 passengers daily.