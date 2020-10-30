Protests erupt in West Bengal over custodial death, BJP calls for bandh

Villagers burn tyres, block national highway in Birbhum

Protests erupted in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday over the alleged custodial death of a 15-year-old boy at Mallarpur area in the district.

Angry villagers blocked the national highway since Friday morning by burning tyres on the road. There were also reports of some clashes with the police.

According to family members of the deceased, the boy was arrested for an alleged theft and the family was informed that he would be released soon.

The boy’s father alleged that his son was beaten to death in the police station.

Shyam Singh, Birbhum district superintendent of police, said the boy went to the toilet in the night and killed himself.

“We have ordered a magisterial probe and a post-mortem by a three-member medical panel as per the guidelines laid down by the National Human Rights Commission,” Mr. Singh said.

12-hour bandh

Meanwhile, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hour bandh in Mallapur on Saturday. Dilip Ghosh, the State unit president of the BJP raised questions over how a minor could kill himself in the police station.

“He was treated like this because his family members are BJP supporters,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Saumitra Khan, president of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and other party supporters demonstrated outside the Mallarpur police station in the evening.

Only a couple of days back the BJP leadership had hit the streets in Kolkata over the alleged custodial death of Madan Ghorui, a BJP worker from Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district. The Calcutta High Court had directed a fresh post mortem in the case.

In July this year a 21-year-old migrant worker died by suicide in Birbhum district after he was allegedly tortured in police custody.

Disciplinary action was taken against the officer-in-charge and the duty officer of the police station where the migrant worker was detained.

