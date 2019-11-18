Protests erupt against killing of Dalit man in Punjab

Villagers and activists staged a protest in Sangrur district on Sunday against the brutal killing of a 37-year-old Dalit man at Changaliwala village. Jagmail Singh, who was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine, succumbed to his injuries on November 16, nine days after the incident. The police have arrested four people.

The Opposition parties hit out at the ruling Congress government for its failure to maintain law and order.

Several Dalit rights organisations and political outfits, along with family members of the victim Jagmail Singh blocked the main road at the village. They demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh, a government job to a family member, and punishment for the accused.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure time-bound investigations and trial against the accused. Condemning the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said “rule of jungle is prevailing in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh..there are repeated cases of atrocities against Dalits and the latest incident has upset every right thinking Punjabi.”

Mr. Badal said there was no governance and the law and order had collapsed. “..it is condemnable that the Chief Minister has proceeded on a 14-day holiday to Europe when all sections of society are suffering. This apathy towards the people is shocking,” the SAD president said adding the government had failed to take prompt action against Jagmail’s tormentors and that he was not provided immediate medical attention. “The delay in giving treatment to Jagmail amounts to criminal negligence and action should be taken against officials responsible,” said Mr. Badal.

The police have arrested the four accused — Rinku, Amarjeet Singh, Lucky and Bita — all hailing from the same village and booked them for murder under Section 302 of the IPC among other Sections.