Protests against Karnal incident: 30 FIRs filed

Gurugram

30 August 2021 01:03 IST

Sporadic cases of violence, say police

Around 30 First Information Reports have been registered by the Haryana Police in connection with the widespread incidents of violence and roadblocks across the State in protest against the lathicharge on the farmers in Karnal on Saturday.

“There were sporadic incidents of violence and roadblock across the State on Saturday in the aftermath of the clash between the police and the farmers in Karnal. We have registered 30 FIRs across the State in this connection,” said a senior Haryana Police officer, not willing to be identified. He, however, added that there was no update on the arrests so far.

Inspector-General of Police, Karnal Range, Mamta Singh told The Hindu that the Karnal Police were in the process of registration of criminal cases in connection with the violent clash between the police and the farmers. She said that 14 policemen and 15-20 farmers had so far been reported injured in the clash.

“We have asked the injured farmers to approach the police and get their medical examination done to procure the Medico Legal Report. Around 15-20 farmers have come to us so far and the number is likely to go up,” said Ms. Singh.

Farmer killed: BKU(C)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, in a tweet during the day, claimed that Sushil Kajal, a farmer with a land holding of around 1.5 acre, had died due to heart failure late on Saturday night after he was injured in the lathicharge at Karnal.