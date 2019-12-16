Protests against CAA in Lucknow’s Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema seminary

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spread to Lucknow, with students of the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema seminary gathering in large numbers on Monday morning and trying to lead a protest march.

However, police closed the gate of the seminary and did not allow the students, who raised slogans in solidarity with the protesting students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, to lead the march.

Once the gate was closed, the protesters allegedly pelted stones, bricks and slippers at the police force stationed outside the gate, for a brief moment, police said.

“The situation is now under control. All students have been sent back in,” said Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

Mr. Prakash said around 200-250 students had gathered to lead a protest in the morning. Once the main gate was closed, some stones from the pots inside were pelted for about 10-15 seconds. No one was injured, said the DM, adding that the students had gone back to their hostels and classes.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said the police used restraint to push back the students. For a brief moment, 35-40 seconds, some bricks and stones were thrown from inside, he said. The situation was brought under control in a short time, he added.