ADVERTISEMENT

Protests after ONGC exploration blasts damage buildings

January 23, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Agratala

The damages to the buildings were caused by dynamite blasts conducted by the ONGC

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Several houses in an area of Tripura’s Sepahijala district have developed cracks due to exploration activities carried out by the ONGC in search of gas reserves. The affected residents of Romola and Herma villages in the Charilam administrative block are protesting for compensation for the damages.

These two tribal localities fall within the jurisdiction of the tribal autonomous district council, currently governed by the State’s main Opposition party, the TIPRA. Party leaders have also joined in the demand for compensation on behalf of the villagers.

The damages to the buildings were caused by dynamite blasts conducted by the ONGC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the villagers’ protests, the ONGC was forced to halt work on Sunday evening. The villagers are demanding compensation for the work to resume.

Reports said exploration work had been ongoing in the area for past weeks.

The ONGC, since beginning exploration activities in Tripura in 1962, has so far discovered 11 gas fields. It holds a major share in the ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), which established a 726.6 MW combined cycle gas turbine thermal power plant at Palatana in Gomati district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US