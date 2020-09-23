Protests across West Bengal over agriculture Bills

Protests were witnessed across West Bengal on Tuesday against the passage of the two agriculture Bills in Parliament. While the women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress staged a sit-in in Kolkata’s Mayo Road, the leaders of the Left parties brought out a rally in the city in the afternoon.
State Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja and South Kolkata MP Mala Roy were among the senior TMC leaders present at the protest venue. The TMC leaders also raised questions on the exclusion of cereals, pulses and oil seeds from the Essential Commodities Act.
“Farmers are India’s backbone! This is just one step towards Pursuit of Justice for our farmers and we’ll keep moving forward in our battle. We’ll fight this fascism from each corner of the nation, standing beside @MamataOfficial the true warrior, the true warrior safeguarding farmers’ interests,” they tweeted from official twitter.
Ms. Bhattacharya said opening up the farm sector for big corporations will break the backbone of the ordinary farmers. The party held protests in Malda, Bankura district, also.
The Leaders of the Left parties also brought out a rally in which senior Left Front leaders including chairperson of the Left Front Biman Bose participated. The Youth Congress also organised protests at Moulali in Kolkata.
