Protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Maharashtra IG quits service

Inspector General of Police Abdur Rahman, currently posted with the State Human Rights Commission, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the service in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rahman said, “The Bill itself is against the basic structure of the Constitution which is equality before the law. If you want to accept refugees, it is fine, but why do you want to exclude a particular community from getting the same status.” He said the Bill was full of lacunae and the government was using brute force to introduce it.

‘No consultations’

“The government could have consulted opposition parties or formed a parliamentary committee. It could have spoken to academics and members of all communities, but it did not do any of this,” he said.

Mr. Rahman, a 1997 IPS batch officer from the Maharashtra cadre, hails from Bettiah in Bihar. He studied B.Tech (Civil Engineering)in IIT. He worked as Superintendent of Police in different districts, the Government Railway Police and was also Additional Commissioner of Police (administration) in Pune. He has also written two books on Sachar Committee report.

‘Divisive bid’

Mr. Rahman said he had submitted his resignation to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). In his letter, which he posted on social media, he said the whole idea of the Bill was to divide the nation on religious and sectarian lines. “It creates fear among the people belonging to the Muslim community. It also compels Muslims to leave their faith and adopt some other religion to save their citizenship. This is a totally divisive and unconstitutional Bill,” the letter read.

‘Civil disobedience’

He termed his act of resignation a form of civil disobedience against the Bill, stating that if the National Register of Citizens and the CAB were implemented together, members belonging to non-Muslim communities, even if they were unable to produce documents, would be declared refugees and would be given Indian citizenship.

“This means that the real burden will only be on Muslims to prove their citizenship. This will cause statelessness and hardships for Muslims who have been living in India for thousands of years and majority of them are the original inhabitants of India,” the letter read.