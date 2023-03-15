ADVERTISEMENT

Protesting farmers, tribal people marching towards Mumbai enter Thane district

March 15, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Mumbai

The protesters are demanding immediate financial relief of ₹600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans

PTI

Thousands of Maharashtra farmers march towards Mumbai from Nashik to draw the government’s attention towards the various problems faced by them, in Nashik on March 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on March 15.

ALSO READ
Farmer distress: falling prices, failing hopes

The protesters started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of ₹600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole.

The protesters are likely to reach Mumbai on March 20, Mr. Nikole said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said a delegation of Maharashtra ministers is slated to hold talks with representatives of the protesting cultivators.

The Maharashtra Government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹300 per quintal to onion farmers severely affected by a steep fall in prices of the commodity.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce. Nashik district is a major hub of onion cultivation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US