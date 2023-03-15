Protesting farmers, tribal people marching towards Mumbai enter Thane district

March 15, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Thousands of farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands entered Thane district on March 15.

The protesters started their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, around 200 km from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, including an immediate financial relief of ₹600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole.

The protesters are likely to reach Mumbai on March 20, Mr. Nikole said.

The MLA said a delegation of Maharashtra ministers is slated to hold talks with representatives of the protesting cultivators.

The Maharashtra Government on Monday announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹300 per quintal to onion farmers severely affected by a steep fall in prices of the commodity.

Prices of the kitchen staple have crashed in Maharashtra, resulting in farmers getting very little for their produce. Nashik district is a major hub of onion cultivation in the country.