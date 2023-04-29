ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters torch govt. building in violence-hit Chandrapur; night curfew in Manipur from Saturday

April 29, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - IMPHAL

Official reports say additional forces have been rushed, in addition to police forces being put on red alert in the Kuki tribal-dominated areas

Iboyaima Laithangbam

On the second day of the violent protest in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on April 28 night and early hours of Saturday, three cars were burned down. The forest office located at Tuivong was burned down by the protesting tribals.

The district authority has enforced night curfew in the entire district to restore normality.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been imposed during the daytime, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the violence has slowly spread to other districts. People in Kangpokpi district had blocked vehicular movement on NH-2. However, police reports said that activists were dispersed at several places.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “Some miscreants are creating law and order problems. The government is not involved at all. BJP MLA L.M. Khaute, a former DGP, wanted to celebrate his one year of being an MLA by opening a public gym and organising a public meeting. But persons opposed to Khaute had organised the violent protests. We shall punish those who had indulged in violence.”

ALSO READ
Clashes in Manipur over wildlife sanctuaries ‘encroaching’ on tribal lands

Mr. Biren, who was to be present in the functions, has eventually cancelled the visit.

Official reports say that additional forces have been rushed, in addition to the police being on red alert in the Kuki tribal-dominated areas of the State as there are signs of the protest spreading.

There were clashes between police personnel and activists around 1 a.m. on Saturday. There were injuries on both sides.

The tribals are not happy with the government’s plan to evict tribal villagers by examining encroachments in the protected forests and other locations. Mr. Biren says that the government is going ahead with the land survey for the proposal.

Some villagers had already been evicted in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US