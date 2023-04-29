Protesters torch govt. building in violence-hit Chandrapur; night curfew in Manipur from Saturday

April 29, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - IMPHAL

On the second day of the violent protest in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on April 28 night and early hours of Saturday, three cars were burned down. The forest office located at Tuivong was burned down by the protesting tribals.

The district authority has enforced night curfew in the entire district to restore normality.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been imposed during the daytime, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district.

Meanwhile, the violence has slowly spread to other districts. People in Kangpokpi district had blocked vehicular movement on NH-2. However, police reports said that activists were dispersed at several places.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “Some miscreants are creating law and order problems. The government is not involved at all. BJP MLA L.M. Khaute, a former DGP, wanted to celebrate his one year of being an MLA by opening a public gym and organising a public meeting. But persons opposed to Khaute had organised the violent protests. We shall punish those who had indulged in violence.”

Mr. Biren, who was to be present in the functions, has eventually cancelled the visit.

Official reports say that additional forces have been rushed, in addition to the police being on red alert in the Kuki tribal-dominated areas of the State as there are signs of the protest spreading.

There were clashes between police personnel and activists around 1 a.m. on Saturday. There were injuries on both sides.

The tribals are not happy with the government’s plan to evict tribal villagers by examining encroachments in the protected forests and other locations. Mr. Biren says that the government is going ahead with the land survey for the proposal.

Some villagers had already been evicted in the State.

