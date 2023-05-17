Protesters take out march in support of Sameer Wankhede in Maharashtra's Washim, question CBI action

May 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Washim

Members of an organisation on May 17 took out a march in Maharashtra's Washim to show solidarity with former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who has been booked by the CBI over an alleged ₹25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case.

The march was taken out by Panther Sanghatana from Ambedkar Square to district collectorate to condemn the CBI action against Mr. Wankhede, with the members claiming that the action is being taken against him in order to "defame him as he is an upright officer belonging to a backward community".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Mr. Wankhede for allegedly seeking ₹25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The Central agency booked Mr. Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB.

