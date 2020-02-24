Protesters block road to oppose ‘casino tourism’

The State government’s interest in allowing the establishment of casinos in Karnataka was strongly opposed by Kannada activists at Maddur in Mandya district on Sunday.
In a protest, members of Kasturi Janapara Vedike blocked traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway for a while and shouted slogans against Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi for expressing willingness to open casinos in the State.
The agitators said that Mr. Ravi had no knowledge about the significance and richness of the State’s culture and heritage.
The Minister has expressed his liking to open casinos by claiming that the people of Karnataka were spending money at casinos in Goa and foreign countries. “Unfortunately, Minister B.C. Patil is also defending Ravi,” the protesters said. They urged the State government to instead initiate steps to provide employment to people.
