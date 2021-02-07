Protesters block highways in Punjab and Haryana

Protests were peaceful; no untoward incident was reported

Members of different farmer outfits in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday blocked several national and State highways and squatted on roads between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. as part of a programme against the Union government’s three agriculture laws.

The protests, which saw the participation of elderly, women and youth, were peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Slogans were raised against the Centre, demanding the repeal of the laws.

Roads in Patiala, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Barnala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Mansa, Bathinda and other districts were blocked, hampering traffic. Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), one of the largest farmers’ outfit in Punjab, said that its members blocked roads in 13 districts.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said its members blocked roads at 57 places in Amritsar and Tarn Taran among other districts.

A relatively thin group of protesters in comparison to the number of those present on December 8 during the ‘Bharat bandh’ were seen at Mohali’s phase-7 road intersection, a prominent place of holding demonstration.

The protests were held on a call from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, which had been agitating against the farm laws.