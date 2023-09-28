Protesters assaulted policeman in Manipur and torched vehicle, say police

September 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - New Delhi

Several people were injured in the valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday as protests continued for the second day after the photos of bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in July surfaced on social media earlier this week.

The Manipur Police said an unruly crowd tried to attack the house of a political leader and the joint security forces repelled the crowd by firing tear gas shells. It said that protesters assaulted a policeman, snatched his weapon and torched the police vehicle.

“Manipur Police condemns such action and will take stern steps to deal with such miscreants. Combing operations are being carried out for recovery of arms and catching miscreants,” a statement said.

It added that there were several protests and rallies in connection with the photos of the bodies of the two missing students but the police used minimum force. “Miscreants in crowd used iron pieces and stones against security forces. In retaliation, security forces used minimum force to disperse the congregation and fired some tear gas shells in which some people got injured,” the police said.

The statement came amid allegations that the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Centre’s anti-riot police force, used pellet guns against the protesters.

A senior government official said that the RAF is not using pellet guns for crowd control measures in Manipur and only tear gas guns and tear-gas grenades were being used. “Nevertheless, the allegations are being inquired into,” said an official.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met student union leaders and “concerns regarding the alleged harsh actions by the police during recent protests were discussed”, said a statement signed by the Joint Secretary, CM’s office.

“Chief Minister, Manipur, undertakes to initiate a review of police actions during the protests and implement necessary measures to address any excessive use of force, if proven,” it stated.

It said the State government would take the responsibility for the medical treatment and well-being of all students who were injured during the protests.

In a video clip, security forces were seen charging at a group of people while they were helping an injured person get into an ambulance in Imphal West.

