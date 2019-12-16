Protest turns violent in U.P.’s Mau

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Mau district on Monday following which the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the affected areas.

Restrictions have also been imposed on Internet services, said District Magistrate Mau Gyan Prakash Tripathi who stated that a person had instigated the youth to gather on the streets for protest.

Police lathi-charge

While the protesters in the Mirza Hadipura area allegedly pelted stones at the police and torched three to four vehicles parked near the Dakshintola police station, the police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Some shots were also fired in the air, as per footage of the incident being shared on social media.