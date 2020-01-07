Protest in Panjab University against JNU violence

Members of the Left-leaning student organisations on Monday staged a protest at Panjab University against Sunday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

A few disrupted the address of Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta by shouting slogans against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its student outfit the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mr. Gupta was addressing a gathering on “women’s participation in decision-making” here. Security personnel removed students from the seminar hall amid slogan shouting.

‘A predetermined act’

Mr. Gupta later told journalists that the protest by students was a ‘predetermined act’ and was organised by those who want to break the country. “While everyone has a right to speak, it should be done in a decent manner,” he said.

ABVP students also staged a demonstration against Left-leaning student outfits on the university campus.

Amarinder’s appeal

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while demanding strictest action against the perpetrators of the violent mayhem in the JNU, irrespective of their political affiliation or ideology, asked the Centre and the Delhi government to stop the blame game and ensure restoration of law and order in the country’s premier university.

The Chief Minister said clashes witnessed in Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia University and the JNU in recent weeks had not only marred the country’s image but also caused irrevocable damage to the education system.