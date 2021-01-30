Protest by locals against sports varsity turns violent in Manipur

IMPHAL

30 January 2021 04:19 IST

Police had to fire in air and use tear gas canisters to disperse the villagers

The continuing protest by villagers of Konsakhul in Kangpokpi district in Manipur against the construction of a sports university turned violent on Friday.

Police had to fire in the air and use tear gas canisters to disperse the villagers who had erected fencings across the roads to enforce a lockdown.

A woman activist, Athem Chawang, said, “It is a matter of rejoice that the National Sports University will be constructed in the district. However, the government cannot carry on the construction works without the consent of the villagers. They should be taken into confidence. Though we had approached the government and the construction company on the issue there has been no response. That is why we are agitating.”

Advertising

Advertising

The villagers launched the agitation on Wednesday.

On Friday, the agitators burnt down the shacks where the workers stayed. Excavators and other machinery were damaged. Police said the situation was under control. Additional police and paramilitary personnel had been rushed to maintain law and order and to protect the workers and equipment.

The Union government had sanctioned ₹100 crore for the construction of the National Sports University in Manipur, regarded as the power house of sportspersons. However, the project was embroiled in location disputes from the very beginning.