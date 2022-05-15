Protest against toll plaza on NH-19 in Haryana

Locals staged a token sit-in agitation at Gadhpuri village toll plaza on National Highway-19 in Palwal on Sunday demanding its removal. The agitation was held under the aegis of Gadhpuri Toll Hatao Sangharsh Samiti and the village panchayat.

Addressing the protestors, former Haryana Agriculture Minister Karan Singh Dalal said the toll would not be allowed to function and the people from more villages in the district were being mobilised in support of the campaign. He said the matter was already pending before court.

The sit-in agitation was held for two hours starting at 11 a.m. Another agitation is planned for May 20.

While the residents of Gadhpuri have filed a petition before court alleging that the toll plaza was constructed illegally on village land, the three former MLAs of the area have also opened a front against it. The protesters said the toll plaza was close to a government model school and posed a risk to the students. Former MLAs Tekchand Sharma and Raghubir Tevatia were also present.