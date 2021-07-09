Protest against fintech park in Jaipur

‘Project will destroy a forest cover in the middle of the city’

An ambitious plan of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) to develop a fintech park near Sanganer Airport in Jaipur has met with a strong protest by the city’s residents.

The concerned citizens have said the project will destroy a forest cover in the area and scare away the birds living there.

The fintech park, for which a provision has been made in this year’s State budget, is proposed to be developed in a 4.08-lakh sq. metre area in the vicinity of the airport for attracting information technology and financial firms.