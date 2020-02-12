Protest against CAA-NRC spreads to Saharanpur town

After Deoband, the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens has spread to Gangoh town of Saharanpur. Addressing hundreds of protesters, Maulana Mahmood Madani, secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, said the government had let the Constitution down by making a law that differentiated among religions.

“Instead of speaking the language of arrogance, the government should introspect,” he said.

Praising the women who are protesting against the “black Act”, he said they had shown “great courage”. He ensured full support of the Jamiat.

Reminding the protesters of the significance of the Idgah ground of Gangoh, Mr. Madani said, “I am standing at a place where Hazrat Rasheed Ahmad Gangohi had said that they would provide the British rulers with youth who would happily kiss the noose.”

In Deoband, social activist Uzma Naheed addressed the women protesting against the CAA on Monday night. “I am surprised and happy that Muslim women who remained quiet for centuries have spoken out to save the Constitution,” she said. She said her forefathers had several opportunities to go to Pakistan or somewhere else, but her grandfather said they should work to strengthen India.