ADVERTISEMENT

‘Protected a criminal, rapist’, says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh slams TMC over Sandeshkhali

March 03, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Medinipur (West Bengal)

‘Goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner of the State, protected under the flag of TMC. TMC protected a criminal, a rapist for two months...,’ Mr. Ghosh said in Medinipur

PTI

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tearing into Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over allegations of "sexual abuse" and "land grab" in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that "goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner" of the State and are "being protected under the flag" of the ruling party.

He further alleged that the TMC "protected a criminal" and a "rapist" for two months, referring to the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh.

ALSO READ
Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan arrested, sent to 10-day police custody

Sandeshkhali has been on a boil and witnessed violent protests in recent days over the allegations of "sexual abuse" against Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier this week after remaining elusive for over a month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner of the State, protected under the flag of TMC. TMC protected a criminal, a rapist for two months...," Mr. Ghosh told ANI in Medinipur on Sunday.

Claiming to take credit for the arrest of the Mr. Sheikh, TMC strongman, Mr. Ghosh said, "After being pressured by our protests and the media, the State police were forced to arrest him, and he was soon suspended from the party...""TMC has destroyed Bengal. They have looted everything from property to women's modesty...," he alleged.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for changing the status of Kashmir post abrogation of article 370), the BJP leader said, "If PM Narendra Modi can cool down the Kashmir issue, it will take him only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal."

Tensions have been escalating between the BJP and TMC over Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US