Protect rights in ‘Super Emergency’ era, says Mamata on International Day of Democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The TMC supremo has time and again said that the country is going through ‘Super Emergency’ under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated that the country is going through a period of “Super Emergency” and called on people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.

“On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today [Sunday], let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on... In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees,” she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has time and again said that the country is going through ‘Super Emergency’ under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

The United Nations General Assembly had in 2007 resolved to observe September 15 every year as the International Day of Democracy to uphold and promote the principles of democracy.

