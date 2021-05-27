Protect inter-faith couple, says Allahabad High Court

The court also directed that the police do not interfere in the couple’s married life at the instance of the woman’s father and see that no physical harm comes to them.

The Allahabad High Court directed the district police chief of Meerut to provide protection to an inter-faith couple after they expressed fears about being harmed by the woman’s father and other family members, who allegedly opposed the marriage due to religious differences.

The court also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, to ensure that the police do not interfere in the couple’s married life at the instance of the woman’s father and see that no physical harm comes to them.

The woman, 19, a Muslim, submitted in the court that she married the Hindu man of her free will and adopted a Hindu name. They married according to Hindu rites on April 16 at a local Arya Samaj mandir in Maliyana, Meerut and applied for registration of their marriage at the Registrar of Marriages in the city.

On May 15, the woman sent an application to DM Meerut regarding the change in her name and religion and also got it published in a newspaper.

However, their marriage has not been registered till date and they alleged that the girl's father was greatly annoyed with the marriage and threatened the couple with death. They sought protection from the local police.

In an order dated May 26, Justice J. J Munir also ordered the girl’s father to not enter the couple’s house, either himself or through his friends, agents, associates, or approach the couple through any electronic means of communication, or to cause the them any bodily harm or injury.