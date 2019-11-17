Protect forest rights, avert possibility of eviction: tribals

Leaders of 80 tribal groups from across Madhya Pradesh called upon governments to work towards safeguarding their traditional rights over forests in a bid to avert the possibility of eviction.

As the Supreme Court on November 26 will hear States on the status of pending rights claims, the groups, under the banner of ‘Protect Jal-Jungle-Zameen and Lives’, visited Chambal, Bundelkhand, Vindhya, Mahakoshal and Malwa-Nimar regions of the State over a month.

Spreading awareness

They highlighted non-implementation of laws to authorities, spread awareness on them among tribals, and mobilised them.

“This movement is a call to governments that they should consider it their duty to ensure the rights for tribals, facing the threat of eviction owing to the Court’s order,” said Gulzar Singh Markam, organiser of the ‘Hunkar’ rally, which began on October 2 and culminated at an event here on Sunday.

The Court on February 28 had stayed its February 13 order that lakhs of those whose claims, under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, were rejected be evicted. In Madhya Pradesh, which boasts the largest forest cover and 24 tribal districts, the most in the country, 3,60,181 out of 6,26,511 claims were rejected.

“The Centre believes tribals should be heard before any decision is taken. Issues should be resolved locally and States should do their bit. So far nine States have submitted status reports,” Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste told The Hindu.

According to a report of the Standing Committee on Forests, 25,000 hectares of forests were diverted for industrial use every year across the country, said Madhuri Krishnaswamy, of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan.

‘Eye on polls’

As for the Centre’s withdrawal of the proposed changes to the FRA, she said, “This was done keeping an eye on the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. We fear they will revive the plan after the results.”

“The main challenge during our field visits was to bring distinct tribes on the same platform. They may have their own peculiarities, but the struggle is towards a common goal,” said Yogesh Diwan, member of Janpahal.

Former State in-charge of the Bhim Army, Sunil Astay, said it was important for Dalits and tribals to become part of a common struggle as both were suppressed at the hands of the same forces. “At present, Dalits are aware of their rights, but many tribes still aren’t. Being part of the same movement will help them demand rights more forcefully.”

State Forest Minister Umang Singhar, Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Tribal Affairs Minister Omkar Singh Markam and more than 15 MLAs across party lines were present at the event.