Proposals worth ₹10 trillion lined up for investment in Rajasthan

Signing of MoUs to accelerate industrial growth in the State

Proposals worth ₹10 trillion are lined up ahead of the “Invest Rajasthan-2022” summit to be organised in Jaipur in October, promising to take the State to a new phase of industrialisation.

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed during the mega event which will pave the way for creation of infrastructure and accelerate industrial growth.

Deliberations on varied sectors

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Thursday that the summit, to be held on October 7 and 8, would witness deliberations on varied sectors in the conclaves on start-ups, agro-processing, future-ready sectors, tourism and micro, small and medium enterprises. The two-day event will host about 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.

The summit, originally scheduled for January 24 to 25, was deferred to October because of the pandemic. The motto of the event is “committed and delivered”, while institutions such as Bureau of Investment Promotion and Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation are assisting the State government in organising the summit.

Ms. Rawat said the investment proposals had arrived in the State across several sectors, following the advantages of land, resources, infrastructure and policies. A large number of proposals have been given clearance. “Along with several multinational and Indian investors, the summit has also attracted proposals from local entrepreneurs, assuring the development of a conducive ecosystem for industries,” Ms. Rawat said.

The Minister said as many as 4,192 MoUs had been signed at the investor-connect programmes and start-up conclaves and the State government wanted to have most of the MoUs and letters of intent on the ground before the summit. Over 40% of the MoUs have already been implemented or are in the advanced stage of setting up their ventures in the State.

The MoUs signed are mainly in the mines and minerals, agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, medical and health, logistics, energy and handicraft sectors. Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Veenu Gupta said the summit would address the “new age agendas” pertaining to a variety of sectors.

The investors are stated to be getting attracted to Rajasthan because of the advantages of human capital, rapid infrastructure development, market access, the country’s largest industrial land bank and the investment incentives. The State government has established facilities such as one-stop shop and have formulated policies for time-bound setting up of new units.