Proposal to rename Etawah as Mulayam Nagar in memory of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh

February 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Lucknow:

The late leader was born in the district and district panchayat chief said that Etawah’s identity is due to the SP founder

The Hindu Bureau

File photo SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

A proposal was made at the District Panchayat Board meeting in Etawah to change the name of Etawah district to Mulayam Nagar in the memory of the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh. Mr. Mulayam was born in the district.

In the meeting, some members put forth the idea, which is likely to be passed in the next board meeting and sent to the State government for approval. The district panchayat chief Abhishek Yadav said as Etawah’s identity is due to Netaji (Mulayam Singh).

“Etawah is known by late Netaji (Mulayam Singh). Even today people are remembering him. All our members have proposed that Etawah be renamed Mulayam Nagar after Netaji,” he said.

Mulayam Singh, the founder of the SP, who died last year was a tall socialist leader from Uttar Pradesh. In his political inning spanning roughly six decades, he served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three-times, and also went on to become the Minister of Defence in the Central government.

The SP leader was a seven-time Lok Sabha member, a ten-time member of the Uttar Pradesh legislature and also served as the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and Council.

Last week when the Union government announced that the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) would be conferred to the SP founder, many leaders of his party demanded the Bharat Ratna for him. Some even alleged that the government made a mockery of the works and contributions of the late leader.

SP Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri and daughter-in-law of the late leader, Dimple Yadav also demanded the highest civilian honour for him. “I believe he should get the Bharat Ratna and, in fact, he should have already been conferred with such a title,” she said.

