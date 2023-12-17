ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil likely to get Centre's nod soon: Minister

December 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Thane

Mr. Patil said the name of the new airport will be confirmed at the last stage of its construction

PTI

Navi Mumbai International Airport site at Ulwe. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The proposal to name the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai after late leader D B Patil has reached the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to be approved soon, Union Minister Kapil Patil has said.

Speaking at a symposium organised during the Agri Mahotsav on the topic 'Loknete D B Patil International Airport' at Dombivili on Saturday, Mr. Patil said the name of the new airport will be confirmed at the last stage of its construction.

Late D B Patil had led several protests by farmers and landowners surrounding Panvel tehsil in Raigad district when the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) acquired land in the area decades ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport is expected to become operational next year.

“A resolution to name the airport was passed in the state legislative assembly and council in November last year and sent to the Centre. The proposal has since been forwarded by the home department to the secretary in the Prime Minister's office,” the Minister said.

Former MP Sanjiv Naik and the Bhumiputra Sangharsh Samiti have demanded about giving jobs to locals at the new airport.

To this, Mr. Patil said, “I don't think bhumiputras (locals) will be denied jobs.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US