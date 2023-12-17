GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil likely to get Centre's nod soon: Minister

Mr. Patil said the name of the new airport will be confirmed at the last stage of its construction

December 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Navi Mumbai International Airport site at Ulwe.

Navi Mumbai International Airport site at Ulwe. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The proposal to name the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai after late leader D B Patil has reached the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to be approved soon, Union Minister Kapil Patil has said.

Speaking at a symposium organised during the Agri Mahotsav on the topic 'Loknete D B Patil International Airport' at Dombivili on Saturday, Mr. Patil said the name of the new airport will be confirmed at the last stage of its construction.

Late D B Patil had led several protests by farmers and landowners surrounding Panvel tehsil in Raigad district when the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) acquired land in the area decades ago.

The airport is expected to become operational next year.

“A resolution to name the airport was passed in the state legislative assembly and council in November last year and sent to the Centre. The proposal has since been forwarded by the home department to the secretary in the Prime Minister's office,” the Minister said.

Former MP Sanjiv Naik and the Bhumiputra Sangharsh Samiti have demanded about giving jobs to locals at the new airport.

To this, Mr. Patil said, “I don't think bhumiputras (locals) will be denied jobs.”

