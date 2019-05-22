Proposal to hike power rates in Punjab; Opposition up in arms

With the Punjab Electricity Regulatory Commission proposing to increase power tariffs by almost 3% for different categories of consumers, the Opposition parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, have decided to oppose the move.

AAP has announced that it would launch a Statewide protest against the ruling Congress government if it implements the decision.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema has criticised the move of the commission to hike rates.

“The Congress government should take a cue from Delhi so that people can heave a sigh of relief from the scare of high electricity rates in the State,” Mr. Cheema said.

He warned that if the Congress government did not desist from raising the electricity rates, AAP would mount a Statewide protest on the roads and also raise the issue on the floor of the Assembly.

‘Scrap contracts’

“The government should immediately provide cheaper electricity to the people in the State by scrapping the contracts signed between the private companies during the previous SAD-BJP govt.,” said Mr. Cheema.

Senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said any rise in electricity tariffs would hit the public badly, which the party would not accept.